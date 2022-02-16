COVID: 70,852 new cases, 388 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 70,852 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 388 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 28,630 new cases and 281 more victims Monday.

Some 695,744 more tests have been done, compared to 283,891 Monday.

The positivity rate is steady at 10.2%.

Intensive care cases are down 54 to 1,119 and hospital admissions down 448 to 15,602.

The currently positive are 1,550,410, down 40,205 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 10,503,380, up 110,840 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,205,474, and the death toll 151,684.