COVID: 72,568 new cases, 137 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 72,568 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 137 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

That compares with 85,288 new cases and 180 more victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Some 490,711 more tests have been done, compared to 587,015 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.5% to 14.8%.

Intensive care cases are down 25 to 477 and hospital admissions down 63 to 8,410.

The currently positive are 1,054,167, up 18,043 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 12,351,985, up 55,967 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,563,466, and the death toll 157,314.