COVID: 73,212 new cases, 202 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 73,212 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 202 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 75,020 new cases and 166 more victims Thursday.

Some 437,193 more tests have been done, compared to 446,180 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down from 16.8% to 16.7%.

Intensive care cases are down four to 411, and hospital admissions up 155 to 10,076.

The currently positive are 1,223,122, up 309 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 14,622,593, up 73,233 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 16,008,181, and the death toll 162,466.