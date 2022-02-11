COVID: 75,861 new cases, 325 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 75,861 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 325 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 81,367 new cases and 384 more victims Wednesday.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic has now topped 150,000, at 150,221.

The case tally in just over two years is now 11,923,631, the ministry said.

The currently positive are 1,813,274, down 61,351 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 9,960,136, up 137,221 on Thursday.

Some 683,715 more tests have been done, compared to 731,284 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is steady at 11.1%.

Intensìve care cases are down 28 to 1,322, and hospital admissions down 578 to 17,354