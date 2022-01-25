COVID: 77,696 new cases, 352 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 77,696 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 352 more victims of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said Monday.

That compares to 138,860 new cases and 227 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic went over the 10 million mark at 10,001,344, or one in six Italians.

The currently positive are 2,709,857, down 25,049 on Sunday.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic is 143,875.

The recovered and discharged are 7,147,612, up 102,363 on Sunday.

Some 519,293 more tests have been done, compared to 933,384 Sunday.

The positivity rate is steady at 15%.

Intensive care cases are steady at 1,685 and hospital admissions up 235 to 19,862.