COVID: 776 new cases, 24 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 776 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 24 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

That compares with 679 new cases and 42 more victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Some 185,016 more tests have been done, compared to 190,635 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 0.3% to 0.4%.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,259,909, and the death toll 127,566.

The recovered and discharged are now 4,081,902, up 3,135 on Tuesday.

The currently positive are 50,441, down 2,383 in the last 24 hours.

There are 48,601 people in domestic isolation (-2,277).