COVID: 794 new cases, 28 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 794 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 28 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday.

That compares to 882 new cases and 21 more victims Thursday, ANSA reports.

Some 199,238 more tests have been done, compared to 188,474 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down from 0.46% to 0.40%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by 16, and hospital admissions have fallen 63 to under 1,500, at 1,469.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,261,582, and the death toll 127,615.

The recovered and discharged are now 4,086,188, up 2,345 on Thursday.

The currently positive are 47,779, down 1,579 on Thursday.

There are 46,097 people in domestic isolation (-1,500).