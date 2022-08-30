COVID: 8,355 new cases, 60 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 8,355 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the lasts 24 hours, and 60 more victims with the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

That compares to 17,647 new ceases and 41 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

Some 62,967 more tests have been done, compared to 117,767 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 15% to 13.3%.

Intensive care cases are unchanged at 229 and hospital admissions up three to 5,631.

The currently positive are 668,764, down 11,130 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 20,970,685 (+19,417).

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 21,814,856, and the death toll 175,407.













Photo: www.ansa.it