EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:43, 27 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 8,444 new cases, 301 more victims, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 8,444 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 301 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

    That compares with 13,158 new cases and 217 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

    Some 145,819 more tests have been done, compared with 239,482 Sunday.

    The positivity rate has risen 0.3%, from 5.5% to 5.8%.

    The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,971,114, and the death toll 119,539.

    The currently positive are 452,812 (8,400 down on Sunday) while the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are 3,398,763, up 16,539.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!