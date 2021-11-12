COVID: 8,569 new cases, 67 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 8,569 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 67 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 7,891new cases and 60 more victims on Wednesday.

Some 595,812 more tests have been done, compared with 487,618 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is down from 1.6% to 1.4%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by one to 422 and hospital admissions have risen by 62 to 3,509.

The currently positive are 106,920, 4,061 more than Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,595,897, up 4,569 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,835,435, and the death toll 132,618.