COVID: 8,864 new cases, 316 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 8,864 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 316 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

That compares with 12,694 new cases and 251 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,878,994, and the death toll 117,243.

The currently positive are 493,489 (-11,122 on Sunday), while the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are 3,268,262 (+19,669).

Some 146,728 more tests have been done, compared with 230,116 Sunday.

The positivity rate has risen 0.5% from 5.5% to 6.0%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by 67, and hospital admissions have risen by 94.