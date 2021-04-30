EN
    10:35, 30 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 8 regions of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, April 30, Kazinform reports.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions are still in the ‘red zone’. Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.


