COVID: 81,811 new cases, 182 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 81,811 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 182 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares with 76,260 new cases and 153 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Some 545,302 more tests have been done, compared to 513,744 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.8% to 15%.

Intensive care cases are down 19 to 447 and hospital admissions up 90 to 9,029.

The currently positive are 1,245,803, up 18,913 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 12,748,859, up 63,553 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 14,153,098, and the death toll 158,436.