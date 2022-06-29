COVID: 83,555 new cases, 69 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 83,555 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 69 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 24,747 new cases and 63 more victims Monday.

Some 717,400 more tests have been done, compared to 100,959 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 24.5% to 11.6%.

Intensive care cases are up three to 237 and hospital admissions up 162 to 6,035.

The currently positive are 773,450, up 34,599 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 17,401,738, up 49,493 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 18,343,422, and the death toll 168,234.