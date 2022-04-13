COVID: 83,643 new cases, 169 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 83,643 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 169 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares to 28,368 new cases and 115 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 563,018 more tests have been done, compared to 192,782 Monday.

The positivity rate is steady at 14.8%.

Intensive care cases are three down at 463 and hospital admissions down 49 to 10,207.

The currently positive are 1,228,745, down 4,017 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 14,015,032, up 87,904 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 15,404,809, and the death toll 161,032.