COVID: 85,288 new cases, 180 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 85,288 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 180 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares to 28,900 new cases and 129 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 587,015 more tests have been done, compared to 204,877 Monday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.1% to 14.5%.

Intensive care cases are down 15 to 502 and hospital admissions up five to 8,473.

The currently positive are 1,036,124, up 32,885 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 12,296,018, up 53,349 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,489,319, and the death toll 157,177.