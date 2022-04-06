COVID: 88,173 new cases, victims top 160,000, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 88,173 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, while more victims of the virus have now topped 160,000, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Some 160,103 people have now died of the coronavirus in Italy, it said, ANSA reports.

Tuesday's victims were 194, up from 125 Monday.

On Monday there were 30,630 new cases of the virus.

Some 588,576 more tests have been done, compared to 211,214 Monday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.5% to 14.98%.

Intensive care cases are down 12 to 471, and hospital admissions up five to 10,246.

The currently positive are 1,274,388, up 83 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 13,531,567, up 88,637 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 14,966,058.