COVID: 9,503 new cases, 92 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 9,503 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 92 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 15,021 new cases and 43 more victims Sunday.

Some 301,560 more tests have been done, compared to 525,108 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 2.9% to 3.1%.

Intensive care cases are up seven to 743 and hospital admissions up 282 to 5,879.

The currently positive are 235,835, up 3,835 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,748,454, up 5,567 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 5,118,576, and the death toll 134,287.