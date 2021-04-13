COVID: 9,789 new cases, 358 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 9,789 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 358 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

That compares with 15,746 new cases and 331 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

Some 190,635 more tests have been done, compared with 253,100 Sunday.

The positivity rate has fallen by 1.1%, from 6.2% to 5.1%.

Intensive care cases have risen by eight, and hospital admissions by 78.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,779,594, and the death toll 114,612.

The currently positive are 524,417 (-8,588 on Sunday), the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,140,565 (+18,010), and those in domestic isolation 493,495 (-8,674).