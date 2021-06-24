COVID: 951 new cases, 30 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 951 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 30 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

That compares to 835 new cases and 31 more victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Some 198,031 more tests have been done, compared to 192,882 Tuesday.

The positivity rate has risen from 0.43% to 0.50%.

There have been only four new admissions to ICUs, while overall hospital admissions have fallen by 149.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,255,434, and the death toll 127,352.

The recovered and discharged are 4,059,463, up 5,455 on Tuesday.

The currently positive are 68,619, down 4,345 on the previous day.

There are 66,135 people in domestic isolation (-4,178).