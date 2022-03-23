COVID: 96,365 new cases, 197 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 96,365 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 197 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 32,573 new cases and 119 more victims Monday.

It was the first time since February 8 that the daily case tally has been around 100,000.

The currently positive are 1,200,607, up 25,327 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 12,633,384, up 71,380 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,992,092, and the death toll 158,101.

Some 641,896 more tests have been done, compared to 218,216 Monday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.9% to 15.01%.

Intensive care cases are down eight to 455 and hospital dmissions up 241 to 8,969.