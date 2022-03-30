COVID: 99,457 new cases, 177 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 99,457 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 177 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares to 30,710 new cases and 95 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

The currently positive are 1,266,878, up 12,822 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 13,070,647, up 87,297 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 14,496,579, and the death toll 159,054.