COVID: 99,848 new cases, 205 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 99,848 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 205 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 27,214 new cases and 127 more victims Tuesday.

Some 610,600 more tests have been done, compared to 174,098 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 15.6% to 16.3%.

Intensive care cases are nine down at 413 and hospital admissions seven down at 10,207.

The currently positive are 1,206,900, down 1,379 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 14,489,444, up 101,614 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 15,858,442, and the death toll 162,098.