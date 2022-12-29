COVID admissions down again, -9.6% in a week in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 hospital admissions were down again over the past week, falling 9.6%, the FIASO independent hospital group said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The figure confirms the negative sign in the curve of hospitalisations, which already last week showed 9.8%, after the steady growth recorded between November 22 and December 13, according to the survey of 'sentinel' hospitals that are members of the network of the Italian Federation of Health and hospitals (FIASO), a report dating to 27 December.

The figure for intensive care units showed a 30% increase in the percentage of unvaccinated subjects (18% in the previous survey), and an average age of 71 years.

Photo: ansa.it











