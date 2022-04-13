COVID admissions drop after three straight weekly gains

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 hospital admissions have dropped, by 1%, after three straight weekly gains, the FIASO hospital group said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

In the last week monitored, April 5-12, «the number of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 fell by a small but significant 1%, said FIASO, which runs a chain of 'sentinel' hospitals.

This compared to a 3.6% rise in the previous week, FIASO said.

The trend over the previous three weeks had been a rise in hospitalisations in line with a rising contagion curve, it said.

Admissions to general wards have fallen while admissions to ICUs have remained steady, FIASO said.