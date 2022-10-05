EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:43, 05 October 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID admissions up 39% in a week – FIASO

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 admissions, whether to general wards or into ICUs, rose 39.7% in the last week in a «sudden and sharp reversal of the trend», hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    They were above all unvaccinated elderly people or elderly who have not had the fourth dose of the vaccine, said the October 4 report from the sentinel hospitals of FIASO, which stands for Federation of Hospital and Health Firms.

    A week previously, it said, admissions had risen by just 5%, all patients with COVID, in hospital for other pathologies, and who tested positive in a swab.


    Photo: ansa.it



    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!