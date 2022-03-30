EN
    18:16, 30 March 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID admissions up 8.6% in week says FIASO, ICU rate down

    ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 hospital admissions are up 8.6% in a week, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    This was, however, lower than the 10.7% rise in the previous week, FIASO said.
    And admissions to intensive care units fell by 3.4%this past week, the hospital group said.
    The centre of Italy saw the sharpest increase in hospital admissions for the coronavirus, 16%, while the gain was only 2% in the north of Italy and 8% in the south of the country, FIASO said.
    Hospital admissions began to fall on February 1 but have started climbing again in the past two weeks, said the association on the basis of data from its co-called 'sentinel' hospitals.


