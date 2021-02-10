EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:22, 10 February 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: British variant doesn't target children – ISS, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Tuesday that the evidence gathered so far does not back up the hypothesis that the new British strain of COVID-19 is particularly contagious for children.

    «Many studies are being done but, at the moment, it does not seem that the English variant specifically targets children, that is, it does not infect children in a particular way compared to others,» ISS experts said in their updated FAQ on the coronavirus, ANSA reports.

    The experts said there was not enough data to make any hypotheses about the other strains of COVID-19.

    In response to the question 'Do the variants hit children in particular?', the experts wrote «up to now the most worrying variants do not seem to cause more serious symptoms in any age group».

    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!