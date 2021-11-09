COVID cases among children in Russia up dramatically amid Delta strain spread – expert

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases among children in Russia has increased dramatically since the Delta strain reached the country, said Yevgeny Timakov, a specialist in infectious diseases and vaccines, TASS reports.

«Since mid-summer, when the Delta strain appeared in Russia, we have been saying that children, even infants, get infected tens of times more often than before,» he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

«If all family members catch the disease, the child will contract it with an 80-90% certainty,» he said.

According to the expert, children are now one of the main ways the infection spreads.

According to the latest statistics, around 250 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,834,495 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,587,560 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 248,004 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.