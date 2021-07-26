EN
    13:16, 26 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID cases at Tokyo Olympics reach 148

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics has risen to 148, the major sports event’s organizers said early Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The organization committee announced that 15 more people were diagnosed with the virus, including three athletes coming from outside of Japan.

    The athletes did not stay in the Olympic Village on the manmade island of Harumi in Tokyo Bay.

    Those who contracted the virus were immediately placed under quarantine.


