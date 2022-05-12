COVID: Cases, deaths down but sharp drop in tests – GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM - The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Italy dropped over the last week but there was also a sharp drop in tests, independent health foundation GIMBE said in its weekly report Thursday, ANSA reports.

The number of tests fell by 23.6% in the week of May 4-10, it said, compared to the previous week.

The number of new cases fell from 394,945 to 286,350, GIMBE said.

Deaths fell from 962 to 842.

Also down was the number of currently positive, at 1,082,972 compared to 1,199,960, the number of people in domestic isolation, 1,074,035 against 1,189,899, hospital admissions with symptoms, from 9,695 to 8,579, and intensive care cases, down from 366 to 358.