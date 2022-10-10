EN
    15:15, 10 October 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID cases in children on the wane in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases among children are on the decline in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Azhar Giniyat told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, there has been a sharp reduction in COVID-19 cases in children in recent months.

    «Over the past eight months, around eight thousand children have contracted the coronavirus infection. Infections are declining now,» she said.

    She went on to say that over 100 COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals.


