ROME. KAZINFORM The number of COVID-related child hospital admissions rose 27.5% in the week of January 11-18, and 61% of them were under the age of four, hospital federation FIASO said Wednesday.

Some 34% were under six months old, it said, ANSA reports.

Around 25% was aged 5-11.

For all age groups, FIASO said, the rate of growth in COVID admissions had slowed «sharply».