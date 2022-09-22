COVID death toll becomes single-digit in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran declined with 6 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Some 6 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,364, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

504 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 98 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,322,812 patients out of a total of 7,545,855 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

226 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,074,087 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,471,571 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,178,806 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

The total number of coronavirus vaccines injected in Iran has reached 154,724,464 doses, with 18,198 shots injected in the last 24 hours.

Iran initiated the national vaccination to curb the pandemic on February 10, 2021.

Photo: IRNA







