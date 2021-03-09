COVID: Death toll passes 100,000, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID death toll passed 100,000 on Monday, the health ministry said.

With 348 more deaths in the last 24 hours, it said, the toll has risen to 100,103, ANSA reports.

This comes little more than a year after the first Italian COVID death, 78-year-old Antonio Trevisan in the Veneto town of Vo' Euganeo.

Some 13,902 new cases of COVID have been detected in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, down from 20,765 on Sunday in the usual Monday fall-off.

The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,081,368.

Some 184,684 tests have been done in the last 24 hours, down from 271,336 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down 0.1% from 7.6% to 7.5%.

Intensive care cases have risen by 95, and hospital admissions by 687.