COVID facemasks in Italy in some indoor venues up to Jun 15 - Speranza

ROME. KAZINFORM COVID-19 facemasks will remain compulsory until June 15 on local and long-distance public transport, in cinemas, and theatres, and at all indoor events and sporting competitions, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday.

Speranza said he would shortly sign an ordinance extending their use in these settings, ANSA reports.

The ordinance will be a «bridge» measure pending the approval of a government decree extending the use of facemasks indoors, also for hospitals and care homes, he added.