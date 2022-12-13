EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:38, 13 December 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID, flu ‘pushing emergency rooms to limit’ in Italy

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Fabio De Iaco, the president of the Italian Society of Urgent and Emergency Medicine (SIMEU) , told ANSA on Monday that Italy's casualty departments were being pushed to the limit by the number of people requesting treatment for flu and COVID-19, ANSA reports.

    «Influenza and COVID are pushing the emergency rooms to the end of their tethers,» De Iaco said.
    «The critical situations are no longer limited to specific areas, but widespread.
    «The number of people accessing emergency rooms has increased by about 50% with respect to what we saw in September.
    «The difficulties can only get worse in the coming weeks.
    «We expect the peak to come during the holidays, when we will have more elderly patients and more sick colleagues, so we'll need to cover more shifts with the same personnel, and there is already a shortage».


    Photo: ansa.it




    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!