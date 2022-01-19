EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:11, 19 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID hospital occupancy rate up to 30% - AGENAS

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM The proportion of ordinary-ward hospital places occupied by COVID-19 patients had risen to 30% in Italy after the rate increased in eight regions in the last 24-hour period, the national agency for regional health services, AGENAS, said on Wednesday.

    Those regions were Calabria, where the occupancy rate has risen to 43%, Friuli Venezia Giulia (34%), Lazio (29%), Marche (29%), the autonomous province of Bolzano (20%), the autonomous province of Trento (29%), Puglia (23%), Valle d'Aosta (up five percentage points to 57%), ANSA reports.

    The rate was down in Molise (13%) and Umbria (31%) and steady in the other regions.

    The proportion of intensive-care beds taken up by coronavirus sufferers was steady at 18% at the national level and dropped in six regions in the last 24-hour period, AGENAS said.

    It was up in Abruzzo (to 20%), the autonomous province of Bolzano (18%) and Piedmont (24%) and stable elsewhere.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!