    20:12, 25 January 2023 | GMT +6

    COVID hospitalizations down 18% in seven days – FIASO

    ROME. KAZINFORM For the sixth consecutive week, the trend in COVID-19 hospital admissions in Italy is downwards, with a drop of -18% in the last seven days, said a survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of Health Authorities and Hospitals (FIASO) dated 24 January 2023.

    The data on intensive care units were stable where 30% of patients are unvaccinated and have an average age of 58 years, compared to 71 years for vaccinated subjects, FIASO said, ANSA reports.

    Italy's COVID cases have been dropping steadily over the last few weeks while vaccinations are flagging.


    Photo: ansa.it

