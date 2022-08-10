EN
    21:40, 10 August 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID ICU occupancy -22% in 7 days, wards -20% - FIASO

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 ICU occupancy rate fell 22% in the last seven days, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    General ward occupancy for coronavirus cases fell by 20% in the same period, said the federation.

    Some 80% of those admitted for COVID to general wards have not yet received their fourth COVID jab, it said.

    Paediatric admissions were down 27% in general wards, and there were none in ICUs, FIASO said.

    The 0-4 age group is still the most hit accounting for 76.5% of those admitted.

    Children under the age of six months account for 32.3% of the total. (ANSA).





    Photo: www.ansa.it

    COVID-19 World News
