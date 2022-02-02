COVID ICU occupancy rate steady at 16%, down in 11 regions of Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID ICU occupancy rate is steady at 16%, and down in 11 regions, the AGENAS regional health service agency said in its daily report referring to February 1 Wednesday, ANSA reports.

It has fallen in Abruzzo (19%), Calabria (11%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (23%), Lazio (21%), Liguria (14%), Lombardy (13%), PA Bolzano (12%), Sicily (16%), Tuscany (18%), Umbria (12%), and Val d'Aosta (18%).

It has risen in Basilicata (8%), PA Trento (28%), Piedmont (21%), and Veneto (15%).

The rate is steady in Campania (11%), Emilia Romagna (17%), Marche (24%), Molise (8%), Puglia (12%), and Sardinia (16%).

Five regions are above the key 20% threshold: FVG, Lazio, Marche, PA Trento, and Piedmont.

The general ward COVID occupancy rate is also steady, at 30%, and up in six regions and down in another four, AGENAS added.

It has risen in Calabria (38%), Marche (+3% to 34%), Molise (22%), PA Trento (30%), Sardinia (24%), and Val d'Aosta (40%).

It has fallen in Basilicata (25%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (39%), Lazio (32%), and PA Bolzano (24%).

The rate is stable in Abruzzo (32%), Campania(31%), Emilia Romagna (30%), Liguria (40%), Lombardy (29%), Piedmont (31%), Puglia (25%), Sicily (39%), Tuscany (27%), Umbria (32%), and Veneto (25%).