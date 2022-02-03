COVID in Italy: 118,994 new cases, 395 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been118,994 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 395 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 133,142 new cases and 427 more victims Tuesday.

Some 964,521 more tests have been done, compared to 1,246,987 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 10.1% to 12.3%.

Intensive care cases are down 25 to 1,524 and hospital admissions down 323 to 19,550.

The currently positive are 2,407,626, down 68,888 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 8,680,799, up 187,816 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 11,235,745, and the death toll 147,320.