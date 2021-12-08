COVID in Italy: 15,756 new cases, 99 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 15,756 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 99 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 9,503 new cases and 92 more victims Monday.

Some 695,136 more tests have been done, compared to 301,560 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 3.1% to 2.27%.

Intensive care cases are up 33 to 776 and hospital admissions up 199 to 6,078.

The currently positive are 240,894, up 5,058 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,759,038, up 10,584 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 5,134,318, and the death toll 134,386.