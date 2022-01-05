COVID in Italy: 170,844 new cases, 259 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 170,844 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 259 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

It is the highest daily case tally since the start of the pandemic, and the highest daily death toll since April 30, when there were 263 fatalities.

It compares to 68,052 new cases and 140 more victims Monday.

Some 1,228,410 more tests have been done, compared to 445,321 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 15.2% to 13.9%.

Intensive care cases are up 41 to 1,392 and hospital admissions up 579 to 12,912.