COVID in Italy: 18,896 new cases, 124 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 18,896 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 124 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 40,757 new cases and 105 more victims Sunday.

Some 122,444 more tests have been done, compared to 287,601 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.1% to 15.4%.

Intensive care cases are up two to 368 and hospital admissions up 56 to 9,794.

The currently positive are 1,205,102, down 26,568 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 15,155,021, up 45,512 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 16,523,859, and the death toll 163,736.