COVID in Italy: 196,224 new cases, 313 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 196,224 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 313 more victims of the virus, a peak for the fourth wave, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 220,532 new cases and 294 more victims Tuesday.

Some 1,190,567 more tests have been done, compared to 1,375,514 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 16% to 16.5%.

Intensive care cases are down eight to 1,669 and hospital admissions up 242 to 17,309.