COVID in Italy: 22,083 new cases, 130 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 22,083 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 130 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 35,057 new cases and 105 more victims Sunday.

Some 188,274 more tests have been done, compared with 296,246 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 10.5% to 11.7%.

Intensive care cases are up seven to 610 while hospital admissions are up 161 to 8,989.

The currently positive are 1,008,360, down 7,981 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 11,884,397, up 30,513 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,048,774, and the death toll 156,017.