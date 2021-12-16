COVID in Italy: 23,195 new cases, 129 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 23,195 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 129 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 20,677 new cases and 120 more victims on Tuesday.

Some 634,638 more tests have been done, compared with 776,363 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 2.7% to 3.6%.

Intensive care cases are up seven to 870 and hospital admissions up 146 to 7,309.

The currently positive are 305,653, up 8,259 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,841,245, up 14,802 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 5,282,076, and the death toll 135,178.