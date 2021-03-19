EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:39, 19 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID in Italy: 24,935 new cases, 423 more victims

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 24,935 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 423 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

    This compares with 23,059 new cases and 431 more victims Wednesday.
    Some 353,737 more tests have been down, compared to 369,084 Wednesday.
    The positivity rate is up 0.8% from 6.2% to 7%.
    Intensive care cases have risen by 249, and hospital admissions by 177.

    The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,306,711, and the death toll 103,855.
    There are 547,510 people currently positive, up 8,502 on Wednesday.
    The recovered and discharged are now 2,655,346, up 15,976.
    Some 517,483 people are in domestic isolation, 8,309 more than Wednesday.


    ANSA News
