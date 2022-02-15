COVID in Italy: 28,630 new cases, 281 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 28,630 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 281 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 51,959 new cases and 191 more victims Sunday.

Some 283,891 more tests have been done, compared with 462,881 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 11.2% to 10%.

Intensive care cases are down 17 to 1,173 and hospital admissions down 10 to 16,050.

The currently positive are 1,590,615, down 48,058 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 10,392,540, up 76,553 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,134,451, and the death toll 151,296.

